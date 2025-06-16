A brutal incident unfolded in Gaza on Monday as Israeli fire killed at least 50 individuals, many of whom were near a controversial aid distribution site operated by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, according to the territory's Health Ministry. The chaos left over 200 people wounded as Palestinians struggled to obtain basic supplies since Israel's partial lifting of a harsh three-month blockade.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, responsible for the distribution of much-needed aid, has come under severe criticism from U.N. officials who denounce the delivery methods as dangerous and inadequate. Despite the clear dangers, the Foundation asserts that it has safely distributed millions of meals. Witness testimonies describe a scene of mourning at local hospitals as families grieve the loss of their loved ones.

Further complicating the crisis, Israeli forces reportedly opened fire on crowds near aid points in northern Gaza as U.N. aid trucks attempted entry. Amidst claims that Hamas militants were behind food diversions, Israel maintains tight control over aid, insisting on its restriction to humanitarian instances and accusing militants of weaponizing hunger. The conflict in Gaza persists with staggering civilian casualties and significant humanitarian needs.