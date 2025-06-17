Unlocking Sleep: The Science Behind Cognitive Shuffling
Cognitive shuffling, a method to improve sleep, was popularized by researcher Luc P. Beaudoin. This technique involves thinking of random, unrelated words and visuals to mimic the minds of 'good sleepers.' Preliminary research indicates it may lower pre-sleep stress, though further studies are needed to confirm its efficacy.
Cognitive shuffling, a sleep technique gaining popularity on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, involves using random words and images to enhance sleep quality. The method, introduced by researcher Luc P. Beaudoin, engages the mind with unrelated thoughts, simulating the dream-like thinking patterns of sound sleepers.
The strategy aims to replace insomnolent thoughts, such as worrying or planning, with calming, pro-somnolent imagery. By mimicking the brain's natural pre-sleep activity, cognitive shuffling helps reduce arousal and stress, improving the ease of falling asleep.
Though preliminary research suggests the technique is promising, only a few studies exist. Therefore, individuals should approach cognitive shuffling with patience and consistency, integrating it with other sleep-friendly habits for best results. Continued sleep difficulties should be discussed with professionals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
