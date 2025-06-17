Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: New Insights into Fathers' Mental Health Impact on Child Development

A new review examines the relationship between fathers' mental health and their child's development. Findings indicate that mental distress in fathers before and after birth is linked to poorer developmental outcomes in children. Addressing fathers' mental health early on is crucial to improving both paternal and child health outcomes.

Updated: 17-06-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:34 IST
A groundbreaking review has unveiled the critical role fathers' mental health plays in their children's development. Researchers found that mental distress in new fathers, both before and after birth, is associated with detrimental social, emotional, cognitive, and physical outcomes in their children.

This international study underscores the need for early intervention, as fathers' psychological states during the perinatal period can significantly influence children's development from infancy into their early teens. The research highlights a notable gap in how health services address paternal mental health compared to maternal health.

Experts recommend incorporating routine mental health screenings for all parents, emphasizing the importance of addressing fathers' well-being. Early support can bridge this significant oversight, improving outcomes for both fathers and their children.

