Dissolution of Delhi Medical Council Over Alleged Irregularities

Lt Governor V K Saxena has sanctioned the dissolution of the Delhi Medical Council following allegations of misconduct, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.

The Health Department has been instructed to re-establish the Council within two months. The Council, an autonomous body, oversees medical practice and ethical standards in Delhi.

Problems arose when the Council unilaterally extended the Registrar's retirement age and term, prompting government intervention. Saxena agreed with the Health Department's proposal for dissolution and assigned temporary responsibilities to ex-officio members and the DGHS.

(With inputs from agencies.)