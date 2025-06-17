Left Menu

Dissolution of Delhi Medical Council Over Alleged Irregularities

Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the Delhi government's proposal to dissolve the Delhi Medical Council due to alleged irregularities. The Health Department has been tasked with reconstituting the council within two months. The controversy involves unauthorized extension of the Registrar's term and age limit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:11 IST
Dissolution of Delhi Medical Council Over Alleged Irregularities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor V K Saxena has sanctioned the dissolution of the Delhi Medical Council following allegations of misconduct, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.

The Health Department has been instructed to re-establish the Council within two months. The Council, an autonomous body, oversees medical practice and ethical standards in Delhi.

Problems arose when the Council unilaterally extended the Registrar's retirement age and term, prompting government intervention. Saxena agreed with the Health Department's proposal for dissolution and assigned temporary responsibilities to ex-officio members and the DGHS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025