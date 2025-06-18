Left Menu

Suraksha Diagnostics Expands Imaging Centres in Eastern India

Suraksha Diagnostics plans a Rs 200 crore investment to set up over 20 advanced imaging centres in eastern India. In collaboration with United Imaging, the initiative aims to enhance healthcare accessibility and quality in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. No rollout timeline was disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:41 IST
Suraksha Diagnostics Expands Imaging Centres in Eastern India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suraksha Diagnostics announced a significant venture, pledging Rs 200 crore to establish more than 20 advanced imaging centres in eastern India. The move is set to broaden healthcare accessibility in smaller towns and semi-urban areas, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The initiative is a strategic collaboration with United Imaging, which will provide state-of-the-art imaging solutions, while Suraksha will use its existing network and expertise to launch the new centres. This expansion is part of a broader effort to make high-quality diagnostics more affordable and accessible.

Suraksha Diagnostics CMD, Somnath Chatterjee, emphasized that the partnership would enable a larger population to benefit from their services. The company previously secured Rs 846.25 crore through an IPO to fund such expansion endeavors. Currently, it operates 59 diagnostic centres and 166 collection centres across West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025