Suraksha Diagnostics Expands Imaging Centres in Eastern India

Suraksha Diagnostics announced a significant venture, pledging Rs 200 crore to establish more than 20 advanced imaging centres in eastern India. The move is set to broaden healthcare accessibility in smaller towns and semi-urban areas, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The initiative is a strategic collaboration with United Imaging, which will provide state-of-the-art imaging solutions, while Suraksha will use its existing network and expertise to launch the new centres. This expansion is part of a broader effort to make high-quality diagnostics more affordable and accessible.

Suraksha Diagnostics CMD, Somnath Chatterjee, emphasized that the partnership would enable a larger population to benefit from their services. The company previously secured Rs 846.25 crore through an IPO to fund such expansion endeavors. Currently, it operates 59 diagnostic centres and 166 collection centres across West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya.

