Goa's Digital Leap: Revolutionizing Public Healthcare Access

The Goa government is poised to enhance public healthcare accessibility by launching an online OPD appointment booking system at Goa Medical College next week. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced the initiative, aimed at reducing queues and waiting times in key departments like medicine and surgery.

The online system marks another step towards reinforcing the 'Goa model' of healthcare, focusing on accessibility and efficiency. Rane emphasized that the goal is to make quality healthcare more reachable, ensuring timely care and respect for patients' dignity.

Pranab Bhat, Joint Secretary (Health), is overseeing the implementation to guarantee a smooth transition and real benefits. This reform aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a tech-enabled, citizen-focused healthcare ecosystem, promising timely, trusted medical care.

