Goa's Digital Leap: Revolutionizing Public Healthcare Access
The Goa government is set to launch an online OPD appointment booking system at Goa Medical College to improve healthcare access. The initiative, led by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, targets key departments and aims to minimize waiting times and enhance service delivery, aligning with a citizen-centric approach.
- Country:
- India
The Goa government is poised to enhance public healthcare accessibility by launching an online OPD appointment booking system at Goa Medical College next week. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced the initiative, aimed at reducing queues and waiting times in key departments like medicine and surgery.
The online system marks another step towards reinforcing the 'Goa model' of healthcare, focusing on accessibility and efficiency. Rane emphasized that the goal is to make quality healthcare more reachable, ensuring timely care and respect for patients' dignity.
Pranab Bhat, Joint Secretary (Health), is overseeing the implementation to guarantee a smooth transition and real benefits. This reform aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a tech-enabled, citizen-focused healthcare ecosystem, promising timely, trusted medical care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- healthcare
- online booking
- OPD
- Medical College
- Rane
- technology
- accessibility
- e-health
- government
ALSO READ
Neuralink Trials: A Glimpse Into the Future of Brain Technology
Tesla's $2 Billion AI Investment: A Game-Changer in Autonomous Technology
Tragic Loss: Polish Girl Swept Away by Mediterranean Waves
Kasturba Medical College Gains Esteem in Singapore's Medical Sphere
Ladera Technology Expands its Global Footprint with New Singapore Hub