Left Menu

Goa's Digital Leap: Revolutionizing Public Healthcare Access

The Goa government is set to launch an online OPD appointment booking system at Goa Medical College to improve healthcare access. The initiative, led by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, targets key departments and aims to minimize waiting times and enhance service delivery, aligning with a citizen-centric approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 29-01-2026 08:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 08:15 IST
Goa's Digital Leap: Revolutionizing Public Healthcare Access
healthcare
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government is poised to enhance public healthcare accessibility by launching an online OPD appointment booking system at Goa Medical College next week. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced the initiative, aimed at reducing queues and waiting times in key departments like medicine and surgery.

The online system marks another step towards reinforcing the 'Goa model' of healthcare, focusing on accessibility and efficiency. Rane emphasized that the goal is to make quality healthcare more reachable, ensuring timely care and respect for patients' dignity.

Pranab Bhat, Joint Secretary (Health), is overseeing the implementation to guarantee a smooth transition and real benefits. This reform aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a tech-enabled, citizen-focused healthcare ecosystem, promising timely, trusted medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026