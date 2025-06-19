Health Industry Shifts: Eliminating Synthetic Dyes and Alcohol Guidelines Update
Recent developments in the health sector include Kraft Heinz and General Mills eliminating synthetic dyes from their U.S. products by 2027, a move reflecting broader trends towards natural ingredients. Also, the U.S. might update its alcohol consumption guidelines, potentially removing the current drink limit recommendations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 02:30 IST
Recent health sector developments highlight Kraft Heinz and General Mills' decisions to phase out synthetic dyes from all U.S. products by 2027. This aligns with consumer preferences for natural ingredients.
Additionally, the U.S. government is considering removing its longstanding advice on limiting daily alcohol consumption, signaling a potential shift in dietary guidelines.
These changes signify a broader movement towards healthier, more natural product standards and consumption habits in the industry.
Advertisement