Left Menu

Odisha Gears Up for Rath Yatra with Robust Health Measures

The Odisha government has announced comprehensive health measures for the upcoming Rath Yatra in Puri, deploying 378 medical professionals and setting up 265 hospital beds. To tackle potential health issues, additional facilities, a specialised heat stroke centre, and food safety measures are in place. Public health awareness campaigns are also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:45 IST
Odisha Gears Up for Rath Yatra with Robust Health Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is intensively preparing for the Rath Yatra festival in Puri by implementing extensive health measures to ensure public safety. Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling stated that 378 healthcare professionals and 265 hospital beds will be available to address any medical emergencies during the event.

In preparation for possible outbreaks, the government has intensified food and water safety inspections, destroyed unhygienic food, and reserved blood units along with setting up minor operation theatres. A team from AIIMS Bhubaneswar will provide additional medical support, and specialized centers have been established to manage heatstroke cases and other health issues.

Furthermore, an extensive public health awareness campaign will cover essential topics like food safety, safe drinking water, and hygiene practices. A dedicated control room will operate continuously, coordinating health activities and providing assistance. The administration's robust approach aims to ensure a healthy and successful Rath Yatra for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025