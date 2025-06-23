Odisha Gears Up for Rath Yatra with Robust Health Measures

The Odisha government is intensively preparing for the Rath Yatra festival in Puri by implementing extensive health measures to ensure public safety. Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling stated that 378 healthcare professionals and 265 hospital beds will be available to address any medical emergencies during the event.

In preparation for possible outbreaks, the government has intensified food and water safety inspections, destroyed unhygienic food, and reserved blood units along with setting up minor operation theatres. A team from AIIMS Bhubaneswar will provide additional medical support, and specialized centers have been established to manage heatstroke cases and other health issues.

Furthermore, an extensive public health awareness campaign will cover essential topics like food safety, safe drinking water, and hygiene practices. A dedicated control room will operate continuously, coordinating health activities and providing assistance. The administration's robust approach aims to ensure a healthy and successful Rath Yatra for all attendees.

