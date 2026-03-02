Left Menu

FSSAI CEO Calls for Enhanced Enforcement in Food Safety Drive

During a pivotal meeting in Gangtok, FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani urged states and Union Territories to improve enforcement of food safety with a focus on high-risk categories. Emphasizing consumer trust, he advocated for strict actions against violations, recruitment of more officers, and better grievance redressal mechanisms.

Rajit Punhani, Chief Executive Officer, FSSAI (Photo/@fssaiindia). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a significant address at the Central Advisory Committee meeting in Gangtok, Sikkim, FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani called for stronger enforcement of food safety regulations across India. Stressing the importance of targeting high-risk food categories, Punhani highlighted the need for risk-based inspections and sustained surveillance, particularly on milk, edible oils, spices, and honey.

Punhani urged state and Union Territory authorities to take visible actions against non-compliant Food Business Operators and enforce regular updates on measures taken. He underscored the necessity of maintaining consistent enforcement and public transparency to enhance consumer trust, and advocated filling of vacant positions in the food safety workforce to ensure effective law implementation.

With an emphasis on consumer concerns, Punhani demanded timely resolutions to food safety complaints and improved central surveillance systems. Streamlining licensing processes for ease of compliance was also discussed. The meeting reaffirmed commitment to a robust, enforcement-led food safety network, aiming to offer safe, wholesome food nationwide.

