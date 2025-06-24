Left Menu

Egypt's Grain Procurement Surge: A Global Wheat Watch

Egypt's state grain buyer is actively purchasing several hundred thousand metric tons of wheat for delivery in July and August. This comes after a significant decline in purchases earlier in the year. The wheat sourced includes Russian, Ukrainian, and Romanian origins with prices between $250 to $258 per ton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:52 IST
In a major move, Egypt's state grains buyer, one of the globe's largest importers, has secured substantial wheat imports for delivery in the upcoming months of July and August, according to traders and sources speaking with Reuters.

The precise volume remains undisclosed, but estimates suggest the purchase involves several hundred thousand metric tons. After a notable decrease in wheat purchases during the year's first half, following abundant shipments in late 2024, the recent transactions reflect a notable shift.

Sources indicated that the wheat is primarily sourced from Russia, Ukraine, and Romania, with prices ranging from $250 to $258 per ton, including cost and freight. Negotiations are also reportedly in progress with other EU suppliers to hedge against supply fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

