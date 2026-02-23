Left Menu

Rising Gold Prices Under Global Scrutiny: Finance Minister Addresses Concerns

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attributed rising gold prices to increased global purchases, noting that India's imports surged in January 2025. Despite a billion-dollar year-on-year increase to $50 billion last year, the rise is not yet alarming. Central banks are also buying gold, with India's robust external sector mitigating concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:25 IST
Rising Gold Prices Under Global Scrutiny: Finance Minister Addresses Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed rising global gold prices on Monday, attributing the surge to significant purchases by central banks worldwide.

During a recent briefing, she assured that while India's gold imports increased during January, they haven't reached alarming levels due to the country's cultural investment pattern and the Reserve Bank of India's vigilance.

Engaging with the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India, she emphasized that despite gold import fluctuations, the country's external sector remains strong and the current account deficit manageable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AU Small Finance Bank: A Trusted Workplace for Six Years

AU Small Finance Bank: A Trusted Workplace for Six Years

 India
2
Driving Responsible Growth: TaSIC 2026 Explores India's Consumer Aspirations

Driving Responsible Growth: TaSIC 2026 Explores India's Consumer Aspirations

 India
3
Calcutta High Court Mulls Paramilitary Action to Protect East Kolkata Wetlands

Calcutta High Court Mulls Paramilitary Action to Protect East Kolkata Wetlan...

 India
4
U.S. Commerce Dept. Considers Duties on Asian Solar Imports

U.S. Commerce Dept. Considers Duties on Asian Solar Imports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026