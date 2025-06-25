Left Menu

Global Vaccination Gaps: The Unvaccinated Challenge

A new study highlights global inequities in childhood vaccination, revealing that over half of the world's unvaccinated children live in just eight countries, including India. The research emphasizes persistent challenges like misinformation and pandemic impacts on immunization efforts, calling for targeted improvements to protect children from preventable diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 04:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study published in The Lancet has spotlighted significant global disparities in childhood vaccination. The research shows over half of the 15.7 million children globally without any vaccination doses reside in just eight countries, including India, Nigeria, and Brazil.

Factors such as misinformation and the COVID-19 pandemic have impeded vaccination progress, as reported by Dr. Jonathan Mosser from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). Despite past efforts, many children remain unvaccinated, posing risks of preventable disease outbreaks.

The Global Burden of Disease 2023 Vaccine Coverage Collaborators urge targeted improvements worldwide. The continuation of current trends will likely hinder achieving the 2030 target of halving zero-dose children numbers from 2019 levels, highlighting an urgent need for accelerated action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

