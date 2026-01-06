U.S. Revises Childhood Immunization Schedule Amid Policy Shift

The United States announced a significant revision to its childhood immunization schedule, cutting down on four vaccines. The changes aim to align the U.S. with other developed countries and address a long-term goal of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The revised recommendations, approved by Acting CDC Director Jim O'Neill, were announced by the Department of Health and Human Services. This shift follows President Donald Trump's call to reduce childhood vaccines. Vaccines such as those for rotavirus, influenza, meningococcal disease, and hepatitis A are now under a shared decision-making framework between parents and healthcare providers.

Officials Martin Kulldorf and Tracy Beth Hoeg reviewed global protocols before recommending these changes. The revised schedule still supports vaccines for 11 diseases, like measles and mumps, while classifying others based on risk and shared decisions. Regardless of these changes, insurance providers assured coverage for immunizations.