Vaccine Panel Alterations Spur Debate: Expert Concerns & Unusual Presentations

The recent reshuffling of the U.S. vaccine advisory panel, orchestrated by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has sparked significant debate among experts.

The panel, slated to meet soon, has departed from its established protocol aimed at preserving scientific rigor, with abrupt agenda changes and new presentation assignments raising eyebrows.

Former CDC members and vaccine experts have voiced concerns about transparency, highlighting the panel's deviation from customary practices designed to foster reliable medical guidance.

