Respiratory Viruses: Unseen Catalysts for Heart Attacks and Strokes
Research from the University of Melbourne links common viral respiratory infections such as COVID-19 and influenza to a short-term increased risk of stroke and heart attack. This highlights the importance of preventing infections among older adults to mitigate cardiovascular risks, especially during cold and flu seasons.
A groundbreaking study from the University of Melbourne establishes a connection between common viral respiratory infections, like COVID-19 and flu, and a heightened risk of immediate cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes.
Research led by Tu Nguyen, a PhD candidate, understates the importance of laboratory-confirmed infections in precipitating acute cardiovascular episodes. This insight urges older adults to mitigate risks, possibly through vaccination, particularly during flu seasons.
The study, published in Cardiovascular Research, sets the stage for further investigations using the Snot Watch data platform, aiming to track infection patterns and inform public health strategies that could lower cardiovascular incidences in ageing populations in Australia.
