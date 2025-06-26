Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Reformed Vaccine Panel Led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The newly reconstituted vaccine advisory panel, led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is under scrutiny for replacing all 17 members with his new picks. Concerns rise over the changes, procedural deviations, and the influence on U.S. immunization schedules. The panel investigates vaccine interactions and addresses religious objections.

The newly reconstituted vaccine advisory panel led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced intense scrutiny during its inaugural meeting. Kennedy replaced all 17 former members, causing controversy and raising concerns among medical experts and previous panelists.

Two CDC staff members left due to these changes. A new panel member, Dr. Michael Ross, withdrew unexpectedly, leaving seven members to deliberate on the impact of vaccine schedules.

This meeting, which departed from standard practices, is significant as it shapes official U.S. immunization policies, insurance coverage, and federal procurement. Chair Dr. Martin Kulldorff emphasized assessing U.S. childhood vaccine numbers, interactions, and religious objections.

