Thimerosal Debate Resurfaces: Unpacking an Old Vaccine Controversy

The Trump administration is revisiting a longstanding vaccine debate, specifically concerning thimerosal, a preservative controversially scrutinized for its mercury content. Despite past studies dismissing any significant health risks, the discussion persists.

Thimerosal, used since the 1930s to prevent contamination in vaccine vials, raised concerns in the late 1990s due to its mercury form, albeit a variant known as ethylmercury, which the body can excrete. This prompted its removal from most childhood vaccines in the US by 2001. However, some flu vaccine formulas still contain it, especially in multi-dose vials.

Alarm continues due to US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, a vocal anti-vaccine activist, who suggests a tenuous link between thimerosal and autism. Yet recent CDC analysis finds no evidence of such a connection. Experts highlight that autism rates increased post-thimerosal's removal from young children's vaccines.

