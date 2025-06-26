Left Menu

Thimerosal Debate Resurfaces: Unpacking an Old Vaccine Controversy

The debate over thimerosal, a vaccine preservative, has been rekindled by the Trump administration's vaccine advisers. Despite studies showing no link to health issues, concerns about its mercury content persist. The preservative was phased out from most vaccines, yet remains in some flu shots, prompting renewed scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is revisiting a longstanding vaccine debate, specifically concerning thimerosal, a preservative controversially scrutinized for its mercury content. Despite past studies dismissing any significant health risks, the discussion persists.

Thimerosal, used since the 1930s to prevent contamination in vaccine vials, raised concerns in the late 1990s due to its mercury form, albeit a variant known as ethylmercury, which the body can excrete. This prompted its removal from most childhood vaccines in the US by 2001. However, some flu vaccine formulas still contain it, especially in multi-dose vials.

Alarm continues due to US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, a vocal anti-vaccine activist, who suggests a tenuous link between thimerosal and autism. Yet recent CDC analysis finds no evidence of such a connection. Experts highlight that autism rates increased post-thimerosal's removal from young children's vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

