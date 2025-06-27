$88M Sir Mark Dunajtschik Mental Health Centre Breaks Ground in Lower Hutt

A new era in mental health care has begun for the Wellington region as government officials and community leaders gathered to mark the start of construction on the Sir Mark Dunajtschik Mental Health Centre. The ceremony, held in Lower Hutt, featured Health Minister Simeon Brown, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey, and Hutt South MP Chris Bishop, who together celebrated a project that is set to significantly upgrade the region’s mental health infrastructure.

This $88 million project is a public-private partnership that features a generous $50 million philanthropic donation from Sir Mark Dunajtschik—a renowned philanthropist and entrepreneur who previously contributed $50 million toward the building of the Wellington Children’s Hospital in 2017. The government will contribute the remaining $38 million in funding for the new centre, which is designed to be a state-of-the-art facility providing modern, compassionate mental health care.

“This marks an important milestone for Lower Hutt and the wider region,” said Minister Simeon Brown. “This world-class facility will increase capacity, improve care, and offer a therapeutic environment for people in crisis.”

Increasing Capacity and Enhancing Patient Care

The new centre will include 34 acute adult inpatient beds, ten more than the current facility. This expansion comes at a crucial time when mental health needs in New Zealand are increasing, placing immense pressure on existing services.

The facility has been purpose-built to support modern models of care, focusing on both safety and therapeutic value. This design approach reflects global best practices in mental health infrastructure, prioritising patient dignity, recovery-focused environments, and effective clinical support.

“People experiencing severe distress deserve care in the right environment, at the right time,” said Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey. “It’s not only better for them, but it also helps take pressure off our busy emergency departments.”

A Visionary Act of Philanthropy

Sir Mark Dunajtschik, now in his 80s, continues to demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to public health through his philanthropic ventures. His latest $50 million donation for the new mental health facility is being widely hailed as a transformative act of civic leadership.

“Sir Mark’s generosity is a powerful act of leadership,” said Minister Doocey. “It reflects deep compassion, civic spirit, and an enduring commitment to the wellbeing of our communities.”

The Ministers emphasised that the project represents more than an infrastructure upgrade—it symbolises a broader vision to deliver the mental health outcomes New Zealanders deserve. By providing an advanced facility where mental health clinicians and support staff can operate effectively, the government hopes to improve the patient journey from crisis to recovery.

Next Steps and Timeline

Construction officially begins following this sod-turning ceremony, with the facility expected to be completed and operational in the coming years. Upon completion, it will be managed under the national health service structure and support not only patients from Lower Hutt but also the wider Wellington region, which includes Porirua, Kapiti Coast, and Wairarapa.

The project complements ongoing government efforts to reform and modernise mental health care in New Zealand, following years of advocacy from clinicians, families, and service users calling for updated infrastructure and greater investment.