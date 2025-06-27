Pedaling for Sight: Cyclothon Promotes Cataract Awareness in Jayanagar

In an effort to combat preventable blindness, Jayanagar hosted a cataract awareness cyclothon, organized by Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital in collaboration with Sun Pharma, on June 26 as part of Cataract Awareness Month.

The event saw participation from over 75 cyclists, including healthcare professionals and eye donors from Shraddha Eye Care, the non-profit division of Nethradhama. The initiative was flagged off by R K Gupta, Trustee of the Koshika Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing free medical services to the underprivileged.

The cyclists made their way through key areas in Jayanagar, highlighting the importance of timely intervention in cataract treatment. According to the National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey, cataracts account for more than two-thirds of blindness cases in India, with delayed diagnosis often contributing to permanent vision loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)