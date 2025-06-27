Revolutionizing Indian Workforce Health: Harpreet Singh Rai Joins Loop
Loop, focused on adding 20 healthy years to Indian workers, appoints Harpreet Singh Rai as President, Healthcare. With a background in health tech leadership, Harpreet will enhance Loop's preventative solutions. His aim is to make healthcare accessible and engaging for India’s workforce, starting with Loop's revolutionary approach.
Loop, the insurance and healthcare company aiming to prolong the lives of Indian workers, has appointed Harpreet Singh Rai as its new President, Healthcare. Rai, the former CEO of Oura, brings years of experience in health tech as well as a proven track record in scaling preventive health solutions.
In his previous role at Oura, Rai led the development and successful launch of the company's second and third generation rings, achieving over one million sales. At Loop, he will collaborate with the medical, product, and engineering teams to craft seamless user experiences that empower individuals to take control of their health.
Loop's co-founder, Mayank Kale, emphasized Rai's ability to innovate consumer health products that people use and love. Backed by global investors such as Y Combinator and Elevation Capital, Loop aims to redefine corporate healthcare in India by making prevention profitable and vibrant health possible for every workforce team.
