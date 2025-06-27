Pioneering Cancer Treatment: Affordable High-Dose MIBG Therapy Launched

In a significant advancement for cancer treatment in India, the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) is now offering high-dose MIBG therapy for children suffering from neuroblastoma at a more affordable rate of Rs 7-8 lakh. This development is set to provide crucial relief to those unable to access expensive anti-GD2 immunotherapy.

The Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), affiliated with TMC in Navi Mumbai, marked a milestone by administering a supra-high dose of 131I-mIBG therapy to a 17-year-old patient. This therapy, conducted on May 5, represents a new frontier in treating high-risk neuroblastoma in India.

Dr. Sudeep Gupta, director of TMC, emphasized the treatment's potential as a more feasible option for many patients. With 41 'hot beds' in a medical isolation ward—arguably the largest globally—TMC plans routine administration of this treatment. Coordination between various departments and approved safety measures underpins this milestone procedure.

