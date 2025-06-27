Pioneering Cancer Treatment: Affordable High-Dose MIBG Therapy Launched
The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) is offering affordable high-dose MIBG therapy for children with neuroblastoma. This treatment costs Rs 7-8 lakh compared to the expensive anti-GD2 immunotherapy. The Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) successfully administered a supra-high 131I-mIBG dose to a patient, marking a significant advancement in India.
- Country:
- India
In a significant advancement for cancer treatment in India, the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) is now offering high-dose MIBG therapy for children suffering from neuroblastoma at a more affordable rate of Rs 7-8 lakh. This development is set to provide crucial relief to those unable to access expensive anti-GD2 immunotherapy.
The Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), affiliated with TMC in Navi Mumbai, marked a milestone by administering a supra-high dose of 131I-mIBG therapy to a 17-year-old patient. This therapy, conducted on May 5, represents a new frontier in treating high-risk neuroblastoma in India.
Dr. Sudeep Gupta, director of TMC, emphasized the treatment's potential as a more feasible option for many patients. With 41 'hot beds' in a medical isolation ward—arguably the largest globally—TMC plans routine administration of this treatment. Coordination between various departments and approved safety measures underpins this milestone procedure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks
Diplomatic Strain: India and US Relations Tested Amid Pakistan Ties
Diplomatic Success: India's Global Outreach through Operation Sindoor
India-Sweden Trade Relations: A New Era of Collaboration and Growth
India Slips to 131 in Global Gender Gap Rankings