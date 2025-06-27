Waterborne Crisis: E.coli Outbreak Hospitalizes 19 in Rajouri
An E.coli outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has hospitalised 19 people due to water contamination. Health officials confirmed waterborne contamination after E.coli was found in water samples. Medical teams are addressing the issue, with two patients needing specialized treatment.
In a concerning development, at least 19 individuals in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have been hospitalized following an outbreak of gastroenteritis, officials reported on Friday.
A mobile medical team treated several others for the illness in Sakri village. Health department officials have blamed water contamination, identifying E.coli in local water samples as the source.
Over the past 72 hours, 19 villagers from Sakri were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Rajouri, suffering from diarrhea and gastroenteritis symptoms, with some experiencing partial unconsciousness from dehydration. Two patients were transferred for specialized care in Jammu.
