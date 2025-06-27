Left Menu

Waterborne Crisis: E.coli Outbreak Hospitalizes 19 in Rajouri

An E.coli outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has hospitalised 19 people due to water contamination. Health officials confirmed waterborne contamination after E.coli was found in water samples. Medical teams are addressing the issue, with two patients needing specialized treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:31 IST
Waterborne Crisis: E.coli Outbreak Hospitalizes 19 in Rajouri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, at least 19 individuals in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have been hospitalized following an outbreak of gastroenteritis, officials reported on Friday.

A mobile medical team treated several others for the illness in Sakri village. Health department officials have blamed water contamination, identifying E.coli in local water samples as the source.

Over the past 72 hours, 19 villagers from Sakri were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Rajouri, suffering from diarrhea and gastroenteritis symptoms, with some experiencing partial unconsciousness from dehydration. Two patients were transferred for specialized care in Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025