Waterborne Crisis: E.coli Outbreak Hospitalizes 19 in Rajouri

In a concerning development, at least 19 individuals in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have been hospitalized following an outbreak of gastroenteritis, officials reported on Friday.

A mobile medical team treated several others for the illness in Sakri village. Health department officials have blamed water contamination, identifying E.coli in local water samples as the source.

Over the past 72 hours, 19 villagers from Sakri were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Rajouri, suffering from diarrhea and gastroenteritis symptoms, with some experiencing partial unconsciousness from dehydration. Two patients were transferred for specialized care in Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies.)