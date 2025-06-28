Asian Institute of Medical Sciences: A Beacon of Excellence in Healthcare Workplace Culture

The Asian Institute of Medical Sciences has been honored as one of the Best Organizations to Work For in 2025 by ET Edge, a division of The Economic Times Group. This accolade highlights the institute's commitment to fostering a culture of trust and performance that encourages its staff to excel and innovate.

The award, presented by ET Now, honors workplaces that exhibit strong employee engagement, leadership growth, and people-centered practices. Dr. N. K. Pandey, Chairman & Managing Director, expressed pride in this recognition, emphasizing that excellent patient care is rooted in creating a respectful, collaborative work environment.

Founded in 2010, the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences in Faridabad is known for its clinical excellence and compassionate care. Their continual investment in employee development and wellness has established it as a revered employer in the healthcare sector, setting industry benchmarks in patient satisfaction and outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)