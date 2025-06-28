Left Menu

Asian Institute of Medical Sciences: A Beacon of Excellence in Healthcare Workplace Culture

Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, recognized as a top workplace by ET Edge, showcases its dedication to a positive work culture. The healthcare institution is celebrated for excellence in employee engagement and management. Founded in 2010, it continues to prioritize both healthcare delivery and employee well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:04 IST
Asian Institute of Medical Sciences: A Beacon of Excellence in Healthcare Workplace Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Asian Institute of Medical Sciences has been honored as one of the Best Organizations to Work For in 2025 by ET Edge, a division of The Economic Times Group. This accolade highlights the institute's commitment to fostering a culture of trust and performance that encourages its staff to excel and innovate.

The award, presented by ET Now, honors workplaces that exhibit strong employee engagement, leadership growth, and people-centered practices. Dr. N. K. Pandey, Chairman & Managing Director, expressed pride in this recognition, emphasizing that excellent patient care is rooted in creating a respectful, collaborative work environment.

Founded in 2010, the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences in Faridabad is known for its clinical excellence and compassionate care. Their continual investment in employee development and wellness has established it as a revered employer in the healthcare sector, setting industry benchmarks in patient satisfaction and outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025