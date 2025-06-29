Left Menu

Unraveling Health Mysteries: COVID-19 Origins & DIY Weight-Loss Drugs

The WHO continues to probe COVID-19 origins, yet critical information is lacking. Meanwhile, individuals like Amy Spencer are self-administering unapproved weight-loss drugs amid high prices, highlighting a growing trend beyond FDA regulation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the investigation into the origins of COVID-19 remains incomplete. Although progress has been made, crucial data necessary to fully evaluate all origin theories is still missing, according to the WHO Scientific Advisory Group.

In a separate development, American consumers, frustrated by the high cost of obesity medications, are turning to self-created weight-loss solutions. Amy Spencer from Missouri, describes the current obesity medicine landscape as a 'wild west' and reportedly administers experimental drugs, including those containing tirzepatide, which are in clinical trials but have not received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

