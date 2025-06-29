Unraveling Health Mysteries: COVID-19 Origins & DIY Weight-Loss Drugs

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the investigation into the origins of COVID-19 remains incomplete. Although progress has been made, crucial data necessary to fully evaluate all origin theories is still missing, according to the WHO Scientific Advisory Group.

In a separate development, American consumers, frustrated by the high cost of obesity medications, are turning to self-created weight-loss solutions. Amy Spencer from Missouri, describes the current obesity medicine landscape as a 'wild west' and reportedly administers experimental drugs, including those containing tirzepatide, which are in clinical trials but have not received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

(With inputs from agencies.)