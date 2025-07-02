NMDC iron ore output jumps 31 pc, sales 14 pc in Apr-Jun qtr

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 17:43 IST
State-owned NMDC has reported a record 31 per cent jump in its iron ore production to 11.99 million tonnes (MT) in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 compared to 9.19 MT in the year-ago period, according to a statement. Its sales rose by 14 per cent to 11.51 MT in the first quarter of FY26 compared to 10.07 MT in the first quarter of 2024-25, the company said in the statement on Wednesday. In June, the company produced 3.57 MT of iron ore, registering a 5 per cent growth over June 2024. It also achieved record sales of 3.58 MT during the same period. NMDC has reported its highest-ever June production since inception, the statement said. NMDC CMD Amitava Mukherjee said: "Our performance this quarter reaffirms the strength of our strategy and our unwavering commitment to growth. We are steadily advancing towards our vision of achieving annual targets through a balanced approach. With resilience at our core and innovation as our lever, NMDC is well-positioned to lead the next phase of India's mining and steel journey.'' Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, contributes around 17-20 per cent to India's total iron ore production.

