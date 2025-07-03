Maharashtra's Health Initiative: Mandatory Thalassemia Testing Before Marriage

Maharashtra is taking a significant step towards eradicating thalassemia by planning to make pre-marital testing for the disease mandatory. State public health minister Meghana Bordikar disclosed this in the assembly, revealing that a pilot project has been launched in Parbhani to kickstart the campaign.

Currently, around 12,860 individuals in Maharashtra live with this genetic disorder that impairs hemoglobin and red blood cell production. Bordikar addressed MLA Vikas Thakre's suggestion, emphasizing the necessity of early diagnosis to prevent transmission to future generations. She assured that treatment centers will be established in every district to support this initiative.

Amidst this health campaign, allegations of corruption in the purchase of cancer diagnostic vans resurfaced. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar pointed out that the state health department bought the vans at inflated prices, with some equipment reportedly non-functional. An investigation is ongoing, and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has called for a prompt report, with findings expected before the monsoon session concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)