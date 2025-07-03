Left Menu

Maharashtra's Health Initiative: Mandatory Thalassemia Testing Before Marriage

Maharashtra plans to mandate thalassemia testing before marriage as part of an initiative to eradicate the disease. Minister Meghana Bordikar announced the move in response to an MLA's question about its feasibility. A probe into alleged corruption in the purchase of cancer diagnostic vans is also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:02 IST
Maharashtra's Health Initiative: Mandatory Thalassemia Testing Before Marriage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is taking a significant step towards eradicating thalassemia by planning to make pre-marital testing for the disease mandatory. State public health minister Meghana Bordikar disclosed this in the assembly, revealing that a pilot project has been launched in Parbhani to kickstart the campaign.

Currently, around 12,860 individuals in Maharashtra live with this genetic disorder that impairs hemoglobin and red blood cell production. Bordikar addressed MLA Vikas Thakre's suggestion, emphasizing the necessity of early diagnosis to prevent transmission to future generations. She assured that treatment centers will be established in every district to support this initiative.

Amidst this health campaign, allegations of corruption in the purchase of cancer diagnostic vans resurfaced. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar pointed out that the state health department bought the vans at inflated prices, with some equipment reportedly non-functional. An investigation is ongoing, and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has called for a prompt report, with findings expected before the monsoon session concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025