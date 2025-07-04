Free State Health Officials Respond to Measles Outbreak in Nala Region

The Free State Department of Health has issued an urgent public health alert following a confirmed outbreak of measles in the Lejweleputswa District, with the Nala (Bothaville) region identified as the epicentre. The outbreak has already resulted in 64 confirmed cases, affecting the communities of Nala, Masilonyana, Matjhabeng, and Tswelopele.

Health officials are especially concerned due to the vulnerability of young children, with the majority of cases recorded in those aged 5 to 9 years old. The department is now mobilising resources for community education, vaccination campaigns, and increased surveillance.

Understanding Measles: A Dangerous Yet Preventable Disease

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. If not promptly diagnosed and treated, measles can lead to serious health complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and even death, especially in children with weak immune systems or who are malnourished.

According to Free State Department of Health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi, raising awareness about symptoms and increasing vaccination coverage are now the province’s top health priorities.

“Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that can lead to serious health complications. It is crucial for parents and guardians to be vigilant and aware of the symptoms associated with measles,” said Mvambi.

Symptoms to Watch For

Parents and caregivers are advised to monitor children for the following key symptoms associated with measles:

Runny nose

Red, blotchy skin rash

Persistent cough

High fever

Fatigue or general tiredness

Conjunctivitis (red, watery eyes)

The rash typically starts on the face and upper neck before spreading to other parts of the body. Measles symptoms usually appear 10–14 days after exposure to the virus.

Vaccination: The Best Defense Against Measles

Mvambi strongly encouraged parents to verify their child’s immunization status, emphasizing that the measles vaccine is both safe and effective.

“We urge all parents to ensure that their children are vaccinated against measles. The measles vaccine is safe and effective and is the best way to protect your child and the community from this disease.”

In South Africa, children typically receive the measles vaccine in two doses: the first at 6 months and the second at 12 months, in accordance with the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).

Community Action: How You Can Help Stop the Spread

To contain the outbreak and prevent further transmission, the Department has urged the public to take the following actions:

Monitor your child for any of the symptoms mentioned above.

Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms develop—early diagnosis reduces complications.

Ensure your child is up-to-date on their vaccination schedule. Visit a local clinic for confirmation or catch-up vaccinations.

Share this information with family, caregivers, schools, and community groups to raise awareness.

Community health workers have also been dispatched to affected areas to educate residents, track possible contacts, and facilitate emergency vaccinations where necessary.

Healthcare System Mobilised: Clinics on High Alert

All public health clinics and hospitals in the affected areas have been placed on alert and are prepared to respond quickly to suspected measles cases. Additional vaccination outreach campaigns are being planned for primary schools and community centres in Lejweleputswa.

Local clinics are also providing free measles vaccines for children who may have missed their immunizations. Health officials are urging parents to not delay—early action can mean the difference between full recovery and severe complications.

Community Vigilance and Cooperation Needed

The Free State Health Department has made it clear: early detection, vaccination, and community collaboration are essential in controlling the measles outbreak and protecting the province’s youngest residents.

“Your health and the health of our community are our top priorities. Together, we can prevent the spread of measles and protect our children,” Mvambi concluded.

For more information or assistance, residents are encouraged to contact their nearest clinic or the Free State Department of Health’s hotline.