An expert committee in Karnataka has found no evidence linking premature cardiovascular disease to a history of Covid-19 infection or vaccination. The study, undertaken in response to recent heart attack deaths in Hassan district, suggests that conventional risk factors are more significant in cardiac events, rather than 'long covid'.

The research, led by Dr. Ravindranath of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, examined over 20 cases, concluding that Covid vaccination has protective benefits in the long term. Contrary to popular belief, Covid vaccination was not associated with increased cardiac risks, the study specified, countering claims by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and critics alike.

In light of these findings, the committee proposed several public health measures, including better surveillance of sudden cardiac deaths among young adults and widespread cardiovascular screening. A call for multicentric studies to understand cardiovascular impacts of Covid-19 is also part of the recommendations, to guide future health policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)