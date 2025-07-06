Left Menu

Expert Panel Debunks COVID-19 Link to Rising Heart Attack Cases in Karnataka

An expert committee in Karnataka found no link between premature cardiovascular disease and a history of COVID-19 infection or vaccination. The panel, chaired by Dr. Ravindranath, suggests the rise in heart attacks is due to common risk factors. The report advocates for new public health strategies.

An expert committee in Karnataka has concluded that there is no association between premature cardiovascular disease in patients and a history of COVID-19 infection or vaccination. The investigation was prompted by recent heart attack deaths in Karnataka, specifically in Hassan district.

Headed by Dr. Ravindranath, Director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, the committee's report emphasized that common risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes are the primary causes of the rise in sudden cardiovascular events, rather than the effects of COVID-19 or its vaccines.

The report, submitted on July 2, calls for a multifaceted public health strategy, suggesting robust surveillance systems, autopsy-based registries, and early cardiovascular screening. Large-scale studies are recommended to better understand the long-term cardiovascular effects of COVID-19 infection and vaccination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

