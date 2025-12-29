Supreme Court Stays Order on Aravalli Definition, Calls for Expert Committee

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has placed a halt on its November 20 ruling that accepted the Ministry of Environment's definition of the Aravalli Hills, raising concerns over regulated mining potentials in the region. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav expressed approval of the stay, emphasizing the government's commitment to the mountain range's conservation.

Critics of the court's earlier decision feared it could lead to extensive mining. "As things stand, a complete ban on mining stays with regard to new mining leases or renewal of old mining leases," Yadav assured. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister, Gehlot, echoed this sentiment, praising public efforts to influence such regulatory decisions.

This decision comes as the Supreme Court, via a vacation bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, has mandated the creation of an expert committee to delve into the complexities surrounding the definition of the Aravallis, ensuring holistic protection measures. Notices have been issued to the Centre and the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, and Haryana for their input in this crucial environmental dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)