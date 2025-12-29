Delhi's Battle Against Air Pollution: New Expert Committees Lead the Charge

In a bold move to combat Delhi's ongoing air pollution crisis, the government has announced the formation of an expert committee designed to provide innovative solutions and recommendations. This initiative marks a shift from previous methods which heavily relied on regulatory orders without substantial expert engagement, officials revealed on Monday.

The newly established committee is the cornerstone of a comprehensive pollution-control strategy which emphasizes scientific dust and waste management, stringent actions against polluting industries, and reducing vehicular emissions. Long-term plans also include enhancing the city's greenery to create a healthier urban environment.

To ensure swift implementation of policies, the government introduced the Implementation Committee on Control of Air Pollution (ICCAP), tasked with enacting the committee's insights. Amidst these efforts, the city's air quality reached a concerning 'severe' level, highlighting the urgent need for effective intervention.