Muharram Feast Turns Tragic: 70 Hospitalized, One Dead

A Muharram procession in Nanauta district turned tragic as one individual died and nearly 70 others fell ill after consuming biryani and sharbat. The local authorities are investigating whether the food caused the illness, with samples sent for testing.

An unexpected tragedy unfolded during a Muharram gathering in Nanauta, as authorities reported the death of one individual and nearly 70 cases of illness allegedly linked to consumed food. The incident, occurring late Sunday, has sparked immediate investigations.

District Magistrate Manish Bansal confirmed that around 70 attendees experienced vomiting after partaking in biryani and a sweetened drink, leading to their prompt admission to medical facilities across the district. Tragically, one of the patients, Shabi Haider, aged 60, succumbed to his symptoms while en route to a specialized health center.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Praveen Kumar stated efforts are underway to ascertain if the provided food and drink resulted in the widespread ailments. Food samples have been dispatched for thorough testing. The situation, monitored closely by law enforcement, remains stable despite the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

