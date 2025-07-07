Heatwave Armor: Japan's New Battle Gear Against Searing Summers

Japan is gripped by a relentless heatwave as scorching temperatures peak, posing serious threats to outdoor workers' health and safety in Tokyo.

Amid warnings across 30 prefectures, a result of the nation's hottest June since records began, new safety measures are mandated for employers to combat workplace heat-related illnesses, with construction sites frequently surpassing 35 degrees Celsius.

Innovative air-conditioned jackets are now essential for many, particularly construction workers, accounting for 20% of occupational heatstroke cases as heat protection becomes vital to survival.

