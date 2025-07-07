Left Menu

Heatwave Armor: Japan's New Battle Gear Against Searing Summers

Japan experiences an intense heatwave, prompting strong heatstroke precautions across 30 prefectures as June reports the highest temperatures on record. With construction workers notably at risk, innovative cooling jackets are being used to battle rising temperatures and prevent heatstroke, reflecting the growing necessity for heat protection in the workplace.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan is gripped by a relentless heatwave as scorching temperatures peak, posing serious threats to outdoor workers' health and safety in Tokyo.

Amid warnings across 30 prefectures, a result of the nation's hottest June since records began, new safety measures are mandated for employers to combat workplace heat-related illnesses, with construction sites frequently surpassing 35 degrees Celsius.

Innovative air-conditioned jackets are now essential for many, particularly construction workers, accounting for 20% of occupational heatstroke cases as heat protection becomes vital to survival.

