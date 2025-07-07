Left Menu

Nipah Virus Outbreak: Critical Patient Under Treatment in Kerala

A critical Nipah virus case has been reported in Palakkad, Kerala. The 38-year-old woman is receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, while a containment zone has been established. Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, ensuring rigorous testing and cautioning against misinformation spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A critical case of Nipah virus infection has been reported in a north Kerala district, where a 38-year-old woman is currently under intensive care at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode. Kerala Health Minister Veena George assured that all possible treatments, including monoclonal antibody therapy, are being administered to combat the virus.

This marks the first recorded case of Nipah in Palakkad, prompting authorities to declare a containment zone within a three-kilometer radius of the patient's residence. The district collector and police chief have deployed strict surveillance in the area to prevent any further spread of the virus.

A meeting chaired by Minister George highlighted the ongoing efforts to identify and monitor 173 contacts of the infected patient, with a focus on minimizing risk and misinformation. Despite recent tests yielding negative results, the situation remains under close scrutiny, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

