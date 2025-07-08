Left Menu

Breastfeeding Pods in Sikkim: A Fresh Breath of Privacy for Nursing Mothers

Sikkim introduces breastfeeding pods across its districts, offering nursing mothers private, clean spaces to breastfeed in public areas. The initiative, led by the Women, Child, Senior Citizens & Persons with Disabilities Welfare and Development Department, emerged from concerns about privacy in public settings.

Updated: 08-07-2025
The state of Sikkim is witnessing a transformative change for nursing mothers with the introduction of breastfeeding pods in public areas. This initiative, spearheaded by the Women, Child, Senior Citizens & Persons with Disabilities Welfare and Development Department, offers a clean and secure environment for mothers to breastfeed their children.

Currently, six pods have been established in major towns, with plans to expand to other areas. The department has unveiled its latest pod in Pakyong Bazar, driven by reports of mothers resorting to using bottled milk in public due to privacy concerns.

These pods are a part of a broader objective to support mothers, with similar facilities to be integrated into hospitals and health centers statewide, aiming to address the discomfort mothers face in public breastfeeding.

