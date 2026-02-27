Cybercrime Crackdown: Odisha Court Seizes Property for Mule Bank Accounts

Authorities in Odisha's Ganjam district have taken a decisive step against cybercrime by seizing the property of a local man accused of financially aiding cybercriminals through mule bank accounts.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Khallikote issued a notice to Sushant Sahu, prompting the attachment of his house and land valued at approximately Rs 35 lakh. Sahu's assets, allegedly procured through illicit financial dealings, will be confiscated under Section 107(5) of the BNSS, marking a state-first according to local police.

Ganjam SP Suvendu Kumar Patra stated that Sahu reportedly influenced villagers to sell their bank accounts for a margin and started a company to facilitate such transactions. The investigation, which saw officers from the GST and Revenue departments involved, traced transactions over Rs 1 crore through Sahu's accounts, leading to the current legal action.