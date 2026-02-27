Left Menu

Cybercrime Crackdown: Odisha Court Seizes Property for Mule Bank Accounts

A court in Odisha's Ganjam district has issued a property attachment notice to Sushant Sahu for allegedly using mule bank accounts to support cybercriminals. Sahu, arrested in December, is accused of facilitating fraudulent financial transactions. This marks the first property seizure case under BNSS in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:03 IST
Cybercrime Crackdown: Odisha Court Seizes Property for Mule Bank Accounts
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Odisha's Ganjam district have taken a decisive step against cybercrime by seizing the property of a local man accused of financially aiding cybercriminals through mule bank accounts.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Khallikote issued a notice to Sushant Sahu, prompting the attachment of his house and land valued at approximately Rs 35 lakh. Sahu's assets, allegedly procured through illicit financial dealings, will be confiscated under Section 107(5) of the BNSS, marking a state-first according to local police.

Ganjam SP Suvendu Kumar Patra stated that Sahu reportedly influenced villagers to sell their bank accounts for a margin and started a company to facilitate such transactions. The investigation, which saw officers from the GST and Revenue departments involved, traced transactions over Rs 1 crore through Sahu's accounts, leading to the current legal action.

TRENDING

1
Trinamool Congress Announces Rajya Sabha Candidates

Trinamool Congress Announces Rajya Sabha Candidates

 India
2
Court Verdict Exposes Political Power Struggle in Delhi

Court Verdict Exposes Political Power Struggle in Delhi

 India
3
Heroin Trafficking Ring Busted at Imphal Airport

Heroin Trafficking Ring Busted at Imphal Airport

 India
4
MCD Recovers Crores: West Delhi Hotel Clears Tax Dues

MCD Recovers Crores: West Delhi Hotel Clears Tax Dues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026