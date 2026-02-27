Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina Faces Murder Charges Amidst Bangladesh's Tumultuous Political Climate

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with 24 others, has been charged in connection with a 2024 murder during Bangladesh's July Uprising. The police allege the defendants conspired in the killing of Abujar Sheikh. Hasina, already convicted in separate corruption cases, faces additional legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:02 IST
  • Bangladesh

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is embroiled in a fresh legal crisis as Bangladesh's authorities level serious charges against her. Hasina, alongside 24 others, stands accused in the murder of Abujar Sheikh, tied to last year's July Uprising, a media report revealed.

The chargesheet filed by the Anti-Terrorism Unit implicates key figures, including former ministers Obaidul Quader and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, in a violent confrontation that left Sheikh fatally wounded. Allegedly linked to a student-led protest, the incident occurred in the capital's Pragati Sarani area.

Despite ongoing legal challenges, Hasina was recently sentenced to jail time for corruption. Her political future remains uncertain, as further charges unfold relating to her government's controversial collapse in August 2024 during the intense civil unrest.

