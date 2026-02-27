Left Menu

Helicopter Lifeline: Rachel Reeves to Secure British Jobs with Leonardo Deal

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is set to award a significant contract to Italian defence company Leonardo, ensuring the survival of Britain's last military helicopter manufacturing site in Yeovil. The deal, worth nearly 1 billion pounds, will safeguard 3,000 jobs and maintain the UK's defense industrial capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:00 IST
Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, is poised to finalize a crucial contract with Italian defense firm Leonardo, securing the future of Britain's sole military helicopter manufacturing facility in Yeovil.

This move, valued at approximately 1 billion pounds, is set to preserve 3,000 jobs by commissioning a new fleet of medium-lift support helicopters, although fewer than the originally stated requirement.

The decision comes amid financial constraints and the looming expiration of Leonardo's tender, underscoring Britain's commitment to its defense industry and job protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

