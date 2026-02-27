Helicopter Lifeline: Rachel Reeves to Secure British Jobs with Leonardo Deal

Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, is poised to finalize a crucial contract with Italian defense firm Leonardo, securing the future of Britain's sole military helicopter manufacturing facility in Yeovil.

This move, valued at approximately 1 billion pounds, is set to preserve 3,000 jobs by commissioning a new fleet of medium-lift support helicopters, although fewer than the originally stated requirement.

The decision comes amid financial constraints and the looming expiration of Leonardo's tender, underscoring Britain's commitment to its defense industry and job protection.

