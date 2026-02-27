Insurance Fraud Uncovered: The Dungarpur Heist

The Dungarpur Police have successfully cracked down on a sophisticated gang involved in a massive insurance fraud, seizing evidence of financial malfeasance approximating Rs 58 lakh. This crackdown led to the arrest of three individuals associated with illegally siphoning off funds from life insurance policies.

In a revealing operation initiated by a complaint from a life insurance company, the police unraveled a scheme where employees manipulated dormant policies to funnel money into unauthorized bank accounts. Dungarpur SP Manish Kumar confirmed the involvement of the company's staff in diverting funds through fake records.

The investigative team, consisting of the Kotwali police, district special team, and cyber cell, arrested key operatives, including Suraj Kumar Srivastava from Dungarpur branch, based on his disclosures, leading to the apprehension of two others, Mayank and Jagdish, from Udaipur for their roles in this fraudulent activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)