Insurance Fraud Uncovered: The Dungarpur Heist

Dungarpur Police have dismantled a gang accused of embezzling Rs 58 lakh from life insurance policies using fake documents. Three individuals were arrested after a life insurance company complained about employees manipulating records to divert funds from inactive policies into unauthorized bank accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Dungarpur Police have successfully cracked down on a sophisticated gang involved in a massive insurance fraud, seizing evidence of financial malfeasance approximating Rs 58 lakh. This crackdown led to the arrest of three individuals associated with illegally siphoning off funds from life insurance policies.

In a revealing operation initiated by a complaint from a life insurance company, the police unraveled a scheme where employees manipulated dormant policies to funnel money into unauthorized bank accounts. Dungarpur SP Manish Kumar confirmed the involvement of the company's staff in diverting funds through fake records.

The investigative team, consisting of the Kotwali police, district special team, and cyber cell, arrested key operatives, including Suraj Kumar Srivastava from Dungarpur branch, based on his disclosures, leading to the apprehension of two others, Mayank and Jagdish, from Udaipur for their roles in this fraudulent activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

