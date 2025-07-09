Malaysia Navigates U.S. Tariff Challenge with Optimism

Malaysia's Trade Minister, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, expressed confidence in securing a trade deal with the United States despite facing a 25% tariff on Malaysian exports. Speaking at the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore, Tengku Zafrul emphasized the ongoing negotiations and the opportunity to refine discussions following an extended deadline.

The tariff, revised from an earlier threatened 24%, comes as Malaysia, a major exporter of semiconductors and electronics, continues to engage with U.S. counterparts to clarify the tariff's scope, impact, and seek a timely resolution. Discussions are expected to focus on creating win-win sectors amidst the current trade landscape.

Trump's tariffs have significantly impacted Southeast Asia, heavily reliant on export-driven economies. Malaysia's response underscores its strategic efforts to mitigate these effects and leverage supply chain shifts from China. The extended timeline until early August presents Malaysia with a crucial window to cement a favorable trade position.

(With inputs from agencies.)