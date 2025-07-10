Apollo AyurVAID Expands Into Ayurveda Product Market: A New Era of Precision Ayurveda
Apollo AyurVAID, a pioneer in precision Ayurveda, is expanding into the Ayurveda products segment. This strategic move aims to capture the growing market with a range of clinically validated and NABH-accredited products. Apollo is targeting Rs. 500 crores in revenue in five years, focusing on quality, safety, and transparency.
Apollo AyurVAID is venturing beyond clinical care into the bustling Ayurveda product segment, unveiling a repertoire of 50 SKUs. These products span classical formulations and innovative medical foods, aimed at meeting the burgeoning demand in the Ayurveda market.
This ambitious expansion underlines Apollo AyurVAID's commitment to safety and quality, with all products certified by NABL-accredited labs. Consumers can verify product safety via QR codes, ensuring transparency.
With a target of Rs. 500 crores in revenue over five years, Apollo plans to distribute through multiple channels, enhancing accessibility. This move marks a significant step towards mainstreaming evidence-based Ayurveda, driving growth in an industry poised for expansion.