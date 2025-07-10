Apollo AyurVAID Expands Into Ayurveda Product Market: A New Era of Precision Ayurveda

Apollo AyurVAID is venturing beyond clinical care into the bustling Ayurveda product segment, unveiling a repertoire of 50 SKUs. These products span classical formulations and innovative medical foods, aimed at meeting the burgeoning demand in the Ayurveda market.

This ambitious expansion underlines Apollo AyurVAID's commitment to safety and quality, with all products certified by NABL-accredited labs. Consumers can verify product safety via QR codes, ensuring transparency.

With a target of Rs. 500 crores in revenue over five years, Apollo plans to distribute through multiple channels, enhancing accessibility. This move marks a significant step towards mainstreaming evidence-based Ayurveda, driving growth in an industry poised for expansion.