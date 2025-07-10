Left Menu

Antara AGEasy and Anupam Kher Revolutionize Senior Care in India

Antara AGEasy collaborates with actor Anupam Kher to launch a digital campaign advocating for active ageing. The initiative aims to redefine ageing perceptions in India, promoting independence with senior-specific products. As India's senior demographic grows, such products address common ageing challenges, ensuring seniors' wellbeing and autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Antara AGEasy has embarked on a groundbreaking partnership with renowned actor Anupam Kher to advance a nuanced dialogue around ageing in India. Their joint digital campaign seeks to change the narrative, presenting ageing not as a decline but as an opportunity for active and fulfilled living when equipped with the proper tools and care.

The initiative is a call to challenge conventional barriers and stigma associated with aging, encouraging a proactive approach to growing older. The campaign, accompanied by an ad film and strategic outreach, emphasizes that while ageing brings physical changes, the way these are managed is an individual choice.

As part of the Max India Limited's senior care business, Antara, founded in 2013, along with AGEasy products, offers a comprehensive ecosystem for elder care. The significant increase in India's ageing population, projected to double by 2050, underscores the demand for thoughtful senior-specific products that Antara AGEasy aims to fulfill, championing dignity, autonomy, and expert care for seniors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

