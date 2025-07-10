UNAIDS Warns: HIV/AIDS Funding Cuts Threaten Global Progress
UNAIDS warns that cuts to HIV/AIDS funding by rich donors, including the U.S., have led some poorer nations to boost their own spending, but not enough to compensate for staff losses and reduced preventative drug use. The Trump administration’s cuts could lead to millions more infections and deaths.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:21 IST
UNAIDS has expressed concern over the decline in global HIV/AIDS funding, highlighting the dire consequences of cuts by major donors, particularly those implemented by the Trump administration in the U.S.
The agency's 2025 report, released in South Africa, underlines that these financial reductions could lead to an additional six million infections and four million deaths by 2029 if made permanent.
The impact has been felt most acutely among vulnerable groups like gay men, sex workers, and teenage girls, as key prevention services have drastically diminished due to reduced staffing and resources.
Advertisement