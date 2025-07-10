UNAIDS Warns: HIV/AIDS Funding Cuts Threaten Global Progress

UNAIDS has expressed concern over the decline in global HIV/AIDS funding, highlighting the dire consequences of cuts by major donors, particularly those implemented by the Trump administration in the U.S.

The agency's 2025 report, released in South Africa, underlines that these financial reductions could lead to an additional six million infections and four million deaths by 2029 if made permanent.

The impact has been felt most acutely among vulnerable groups like gay men, sex workers, and teenage girls, as key prevention services have drastically diminished due to reduced staffing and resources.