Left Menu

UNAIDS Warns: HIV/AIDS Funding Cuts Threaten Global Progress

UNAIDS warns that cuts to HIV/AIDS funding by rich donors, including the U.S., have led some poorer nations to boost their own spending, but not enough to compensate for staff losses and reduced preventative drug use. The Trump administration’s cuts could lead to millions more infections and deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:21 IST
UNAIDS Warns: HIV/AIDS Funding Cuts Threaten Global Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UNAIDS has expressed concern over the decline in global HIV/AIDS funding, highlighting the dire consequences of cuts by major donors, particularly those implemented by the Trump administration in the U.S.

The agency's 2025 report, released in South Africa, underlines that these financial reductions could lead to an additional six million infections and four million deaths by 2029 if made permanent.

The impact has been felt most acutely among vulnerable groups like gay men, sex workers, and teenage girls, as key prevention services have drastically diminished due to reduced staffing and resources.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025