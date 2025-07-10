Toddy Tragedy in Telangana: A Call for Action and Accountability
The tragic death toll from consuming adulterated toddy in Telangana has risen to four, with 44 others receiving treatment. Officials are investigating the incident, with stern action promised against those responsible. Five people have been apprehended in connection with the tragedy, and affected toddy samples have been collected for analysis.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic development, the death toll from the consumption of adulterated toddy in Telangana has risen to four. According to officials, 44 individuals are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, with Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha overseeing the situation.
Minister Rajanarasimha assured the public that an in-depth investigation is underway, with a promise of strict action against those responsible for the calamity. He reported from Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) that patients are in stable condition, with some expected to be discharged shortly.
The Telangana Human Rights Commission has also intervened, setting an August 20 deadline for a comprehensive report from the Revenue Department. Meanwhile, five individuals have been detained, and affected toddy samples have been sent for chemical analysis as authorities clamp down on the illicit trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Government to Fund Hospitalized Writer's Medical Bills
Jharkhand Governor Visits Hospitalized Shibu Soren in Delhi
Catastrophic Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods in Dharamshala: Death Toll Rises Amid Intense Rescue Efforts
Final Victim Identified: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Death Toll Confirmed
Aitana Bonmatí Hospitalized: Spain's Soccer Hopes on Hold Before Euros