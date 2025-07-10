Toddy Tragedy in Telangana: A Call for Action and Accountability

In a tragic development, the death toll from the consumption of adulterated toddy in Telangana has risen to four. According to officials, 44 individuals are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, with Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha overseeing the situation.

Minister Rajanarasimha assured the public that an in-depth investigation is underway, with a promise of strict action against those responsible for the calamity. He reported from Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) that patients are in stable condition, with some expected to be discharged shortly.

The Telangana Human Rights Commission has also intervened, setting an August 20 deadline for a comprehensive report from the Revenue Department. Meanwhile, five individuals have been detained, and affected toddy samples have been sent for chemical analysis as authorities clamp down on the illicit trade.

