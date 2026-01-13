Rising Tensions: Unrest in Iran Leads to Alarming Death Toll
Protests in Iran have led to a significant death toll, with at least 2,000 fatalities reported, according to activists. Most were protesters; others included children and non-participating civilians. The Human Rights Activists News Agency provided these figures, as independent assessment remains challenging due to internet restrictions in Iran.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Activists report that the death toll from protests in Iran has surged to at least 2,000, posing a grim picture of rising tensions within the country.
According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, known for its accuracy in documenting previous unrest, the numbers include 1,847 protesters, 135 government-affiliated individuals, along with nine children and nine non-participating civilians.
With internet access restricted in Iran, verifying these figures independently presents a challenge, highlighting the difficulty faced by international media such as the Associated Press in providing accurate casualty assessments. The Iranian government has yet to disclose any official death figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Turbulence Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
Central Banks Rally as Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid U.S. Political Tensions
Internet Blackout Amid Electoral Tensions in Uganda
Tensions Rise as Denmark Aids US in Atlantic Oil Tanker Interception
Ukraine's Energy Sector Stalemate: Political Jockeying Amid War Tensions