Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Unrest in Iran Leads to Alarming Death Toll

Protests in Iran have led to a significant death toll, with at least 2,000 fatalities reported, according to activists. Most were protesters; others included children and non-participating civilians. The Human Rights Activists News Agency provided these figures, as independent assessment remains challenging due to internet restrictions in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:50 IST
Rising Tensions: Unrest in Iran Leads to Alarming Death Toll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Activists report that the death toll from protests in Iran has surged to at least 2,000, posing a grim picture of rising tensions within the country.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, known for its accuracy in documenting previous unrest, the numbers include 1,847 protesters, 135 government-affiliated individuals, along with nine children and nine non-participating civilians.

With internet access restricted in Iran, verifying these figures independently presents a challenge, highlighting the difficulty faced by international media such as the Associated Press in providing accurate casualty assessments. The Iranian government has yet to disclose any official death figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clintons Denounce Partisan Politics in Epstein Probe Standoff

Clintons Denounce Partisan Politics in Epstein Probe Standoff

 Global
2
Quick Response Averts Potential Train Fire Disaster

Quick Response Averts Potential Train Fire Disaster

 India
3
Pune Crime Branch Visit: No Irregularities Found at NCP Campaign Office

Pune Crime Branch Visit: No Irregularities Found at NCP Campaign Office

 India
4
Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026