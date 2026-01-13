Rising Tensions: Unrest in Iran Leads to Alarming Death Toll

Activists report that the death toll from protests in Iran has surged to at least 2,000, posing a grim picture of rising tensions within the country.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, known for its accuracy in documenting previous unrest, the numbers include 1,847 protesters, 135 government-affiliated individuals, along with nine children and nine non-participating civilians.

With internet access restricted in Iran, verifying these figures independently presents a challenge, highlighting the difficulty faced by international media such as the Associated Press in providing accurate casualty assessments. The Iranian government has yet to disclose any official death figures.

