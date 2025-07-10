Zimbabwe Advances Health Security with 2nd Joint External Evaluation in 2025

From 29 June to 4 July 2025, Zimbabwe embarked on a critical step in its journey toward strengthening national health security by conducting its second Joint External Evaluation (JEE). This internationally recognized assessment, conducted every five years, provides countries with an opportunity to evaluate their capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats in alignment with the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005).

Led by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and development partners, the 2025 JEE builds on the foundation laid during Zimbabwe’s first evaluation in 2018. It marks a strategic milestone in improving preparedness and response to infectious diseases, health emergencies, and biological threats.

A Comprehensive and Collaborative National Assessment

The JEE is a voluntary and collaborative process, relying on a whole-of-government, multisectoral approach. The first phase of Zimbabwe’s 2025 evaluation—a self-assessment—was completed in July 2025 and involved over 100 participants representing a wide spectrum of sectors including:

Public health and clinical services

Environmental health

Veterinary and animal health services

Disaster risk management and civil protection

Defense and security sectors

Academia and research institutions

Civil society and development partners, including WHO, UNICEF, FAO, and Africa CDC

This inclusive process evaluated 19 technical areas essential for public health emergency management. These included real-time surveillance, laboratory systems, biosafety, legislation, zoonotic diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and emergency response operations.

Key Gaps and Areas Needing Urgent Attention

The evaluation uncovered several systemic gaps that require immediate action:

Legal Frameworks: Many legal instruments are outdated or inadequately implemented, particularly at subnational levels.

Limited access to legal advisory support for health emergencies hampers decision-making and enforcement. Gender Equity in Emergencies: Low female representation in decision-making processes.

Insufficient funding for gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response, particularly during crises. Emergency Funding Constraints: Inadequate funding for emergency preparedness and rapid response operations.

Dependence on donor financing for basic public health security measures. Surveillance Gaps: Fragmented systems for foodborne disease surveillance and healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

Limited integration of digital reporting platforms across human and animal health sectors. One Health Coordination: Weak collaboration between human, animal, and environmental health sectors.

Limited operationalization of the One Health approach for zoonotic diseases and AMR. Biosafety and Laboratory Capacity: Gaps in biosecurity infrastructure, particularly at border posts and rural labs.

Need for sustained training and retention of laboratory personnel. Points of Entry Readiness: Border posts and international airports lack sufficient capability to detect and respond to cross-border health threats, including screening, isolation, and quarantine facilities.

Progress in Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

Despite challenges, Zimbabwe has made notable strides in addressing antimicrobial resistance, a pressing global health threat:

Adoption of a robust One Health AMR National Action Plan

Establishment of 14 multisectoral AMR surveillance sites

Increased stakeholder engagement across agriculture, human health, and pharmaceutical sectors

However, critical gaps remain in:

Laboratory diagnostic capabilities

Data sharing and system integration

Containment of multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs)

Looking Ahead: External Evaluation and Action Planning

The second phase of the JEE will take place from 6–13 September 2025, when an external team of subject matter experts, coordinated by WHO’s Regional Office for Africa, will validate self-assessment scores and conduct on-site field evaluations. This phase will involve:

In-depth review of supporting documentation

Site visits to laboratories, health facilities, and points of entry

Consultation with local and national stakeholders

Upon completion, Zimbabwe will update or develop its National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS). This plan will consolidate findings from the JEE, lessons from recent outbreaks, and prior risk assessments to guide future investments and reforms in emergency preparedness and health system resilience.

Partner Support and Funding

The 2025 JEE process was funded by the Health Resilience Fund (HRF) through WHO. Additional technical and financial support was mobilized from Africa CDC, UNICEF, and other global partners. Their involvement reflects a broader commitment to multilateral cooperation in global health security and underscores Zimbabwe’s leadership in embracing transparent evaluations and targeted improvements.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

“The JEE gives us a structured opportunity to check how ready we are to detect and respond to public health threats, and we thank all partners who made this possible,” said Dr. Wenceslaus Nyamayaro, Acting Chief Director for Public Health, MoHCC.

“This is about continuous improvement,” added Dr. Desta Tiruneh, WHO Representative to Zimbabwe. “It reflects Zimbabwe’s commitment to protect the health of its people through stronger systems, better data, and broader collaboration.”

A Stronger, Safer Zimbabwe

The 2025 Joint External Evaluation not only showcases Zimbabwe’s transparency and leadership in global health governance but also serves as a critical roadmap for strengthening health security systems across sectors and administrative levels.

By identifying gaps, fostering cross-sector collaboration, and mobilizing both domestic and international support, Zimbabwe is positioning itself as a regional leader in public health preparedness—ready to face emerging threats with resilience, efficiency, and unity.