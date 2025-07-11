NMC Proposes Three-Tier Grievance Redressal System for Medical Students

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has put forth a recommendation to establish a three-tier grievance redressal system for medical students in India. The system is designed to address a spectrum of concerns ranging from excessive fees to harassment, involving medical colleges, universities, and the state medical education departments.

The NMC's advisory highlights a growing volume of complaints from medical students, parents, and stakeholders, related to academic and clinical training. Specifically, grievances include issues with stipends, ragging, health and safety, curriculum, and examinations. The advisory emphasizes resolving most complaints at the college or university level, with escalation to state authorities if necessary.

A web portal has been activated by the NMC to facilitate the lodging of unresolved grievances, ensuring prompt and effective redressal. The commission urges all involved parties to strive for timely solutions at the initial grievance origin points to enhance the educational experience for medical students.