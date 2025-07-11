Tragic Toddy: Six Dead in Hyderabad Due to Adulteration

In a tragic turn of events in Hyderabad, the death toll due to adulterated toddy has risen to six, as confirmed by the police on Friday.

Three fatalities were reported within the jurisdictions of Kukatpally and KPHB police stations. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has been briefed about the situation, with 18 patients currently being treated at Gandhi Hospital and 35 others at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences.

Disciplinary action against local police officials ensued, and the state's Excise department is ramping up surveillance on toddy shops to prevent such incidents. Chemical analysis revealed that the toddy was laced with Alprazolam, prompting immediate suspension of the shops' licenses.

