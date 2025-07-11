Left Menu

Tragic Toddy: Six Dead in Hyderabad Due to Adulteration

Six fatalities occurred in Hyderabad due to adulterated toddy. The state Health Minister, informed about the situation, ensured medical care for the affected. Disciplinary measures were taken against local officials, while the Excise department enforced strict surveillance and suspended licenses of offending toddy shops.

Updated: 11-07-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:36 IST
Tragic Toddy: Six Dead in Hyderabad Due to Adulteration
In a tragic turn of events in Hyderabad, the death toll due to adulterated toddy has risen to six, as confirmed by the police on Friday.

Three fatalities were reported within the jurisdictions of Kukatpally and KPHB police stations. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has been briefed about the situation, with 18 patients currently being treated at Gandhi Hospital and 35 others at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences.

Disciplinary action against local police officials ensued, and the state's Excise department is ramping up surveillance on toddy shops to prevent such incidents. Chemical analysis revealed that the toddy was laced with Alprazolam, prompting immediate suspension of the shops' licenses.

