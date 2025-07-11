Left Menu

Punjab Ramps Up Anti-Dengue Initiative

Punjab's Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh leads a surprise inspection as part of an anti-dengue initiative. Mosquito larvae were found in several locations, prompting calls for immediate preventive actions. Singh stresses communal efforts to eliminate breeding spots, pushing for community inspections and improved public awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:58 IST
Punjab Ramps Up Anti-Dengue Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected development, Punjab's Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Balbir Singh conducted surprise inspections of his cabinet colleagues' residences and the opposition leader's home. This was part of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's initiative 'Har Shukarvar Dengue Te Var.'

The inspection uncovered a worrying presence of mosquito larvae in desert coolers, flower pots, and water containers for birds, emphasizing the urgent need for preventive measures. Dr. Singh highlighted the potential dangers of dengue turning hemorrhagic and underlined the importance of a collective effort to stop its spread.

Dr. Singh called for communal action to eliminate breeding grounds, urging efforts from health workers to high-level officials. He requested regular community checkups and emphasized the need for water containers to be covered and coolers cleaned weekly. Singh advocated for community participation to eradicate dengue from Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025