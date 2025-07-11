Punjab Ramps Up Anti-Dengue Initiative

In an unexpected development, Punjab's Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Balbir Singh conducted surprise inspections of his cabinet colleagues' residences and the opposition leader's home. This was part of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's initiative 'Har Shukarvar Dengue Te Var.'

The inspection uncovered a worrying presence of mosquito larvae in desert coolers, flower pots, and water containers for birds, emphasizing the urgent need for preventive measures. Dr. Singh highlighted the potential dangers of dengue turning hemorrhagic and underlined the importance of a collective effort to stop its spread.

Dr. Singh called for communal action to eliminate breeding grounds, urging efforts from health workers to high-level officials. He requested regular community checkups and emphasized the need for water containers to be covered and coolers cleaned weekly. Singh advocated for community participation to eradicate dengue from Punjab.

