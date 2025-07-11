Gujarat Triumphs in TB Reduction: A Success Story

The Gujarat government announced a substantial decrease in tuberculosis cases and mortality rates, attributing its success to initiatives like the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Governor Acharya Devvrat hosted a meeting with top Health Department officials, applauding their achievement. During the meeting, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the need for relentless efforts to eradicate TB completely from the state.

The state achieved a 34% reduction in new TB cases and a 37% drop in the mortality rate compared to 2015, a feat that earned it the top spot in the 'States with Most Improvement' category from the Union government.

(With inputs from agencies.)