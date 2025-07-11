Left Menu

Gujarat Triumphs in TB Reduction: A Success Story

The Gujarat government reported a significant reduction in tuberculosis cases and mortality rates in 2023, credited to effective strategies under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The state saw a 34% decrease in new TB cases and a 37% reduction in deaths compared to 2015, earning recognition from the Union government.

Gandhinagar | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:35 IST
Gujarat Triumphs in TB Reduction: A Success Story
The Gujarat government announced a substantial decrease in tuberculosis cases and mortality rates, attributing its success to initiatives like the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Governor Acharya Devvrat hosted a meeting with top Health Department officials, applauding their achievement. During the meeting, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the need for relentless efforts to eradicate TB completely from the state.

The state achieved a 34% reduction in new TB cases and a 37% drop in the mortality rate compared to 2015, a feat that earned it the top spot in the 'States with Most Improvement' category from the Union government.

